Princeton University student from Cleveland missing since Friday

By Jim Nelson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Princeton University student with ties to Cleveland has been missing since early Friday morning.

Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at her dorm on campus around 3:00 a.m. Friday, according to the school, which sent alerts via email and social media Monday night.

It’s unclear who reported her missing.

“The Department of Public Safety continues working to locate missing undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie,” the university tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Princeton released the following description about Ewunetie:

  • Height: 5′4″
  • Weight: 130 pounds.
  • Brown Eyes
  • Light Brown Complexion

Ewunetie is a 2020 graduate of Cleveland’s Villa Angela - St. Joseph High School.

She was the class valedictorian and earned a full scholarship to Princeton.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland released the following statement to 19 News on Tuesday:

“The Villa Angela - St. Joseph High School community learned today of a report that Misrach Ewunetie, a 2020 honors graduate, was missing from the Princeton University campus. We are praying for her swift and safe return.”

Friday, the day Ewunetie was last seen, was the last day of classes at Princeton before its one-week fall recess.

“Obviously it’s heartbreaking,” junior Laura Esguerra told New York TV station WPIX. “It hurts, it really does, but hopefully she’ll be back safe.”

Princeton’s campus is located in New Jersey, about halfway between New York City and Philadelphia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Princeton University’s Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000, or by submitting a tip online.

