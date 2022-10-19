2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Reward possible in deadly shooting case; victim found in car on Cleveland’s East side

Intersection near shooting
Intersection near shooting(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Tuesday night on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

Police were dispatched for shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of East 91st Street and Wade Park Avenue.

A 34-year-old male victim was found “slumped over” with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle stopped in a grassy area, according to Cleveland police. He was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

While investigating the homicide, detectives learned that the victim was engaged with individuals in two other vehicles. Police believe shots were fired at the victim from one of the other vehicles.

Investigators said there is no suspect or vehicle description available.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 could be possible for information that helps lead to the case being solved.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can call Cleveland police at 216-623-5465.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Akron police arrest 2 teens for armed carjacking, chase
Jury trial begins for Cleveland men accused of killing 3 people in 2019
Customer dies after being shot in Akron store
2 East Cleveland officers plead not guilty to assaults after traffic stops