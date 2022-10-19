Reward possible in deadly shooting case; victim found in car on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Tuesday night on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

Police were dispatched for shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of East 91st Street and Wade Park Avenue.

A 34-year-old male victim was found “slumped over” with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle stopped in a grassy area, according to Cleveland police. He was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

While investigating the homicide, detectives learned that the victim was engaged with individuals in two other vehicles. Police believe shots were fired at the victim from one of the other vehicles.

Investigators said there is no suspect or vehicle description available.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 could be possible for information that helps lead to the case being solved.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can call Cleveland police at 216-623-5465.

