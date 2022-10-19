‘Step Forward’ steps up to help families pay their energy bills this winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County residents can now apply to the non-profit Step Forward Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program for heat assistance.

Applications will be accepted through the end of March 2023.

The program helps residents who face disconnection, have been disconnected, or have less than a 25 percent supply of bulk fuel in their tank.

In the last 30 days, workers have received about 33,000 calls from people requesting help to pay their energy bills.

To apply for the program, you need to schedule an appointment by calling 216-350-8008 or online by clicking here.

Documents need to be submitted at least three days before your appointment. Click here to see which documents you need to have.

Residents must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for the program.

