2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Study: If you had COVID, several of your organs could be aging 3-4 years faster

Study: COVID aging organs faster. (Source: KGO, Cleveland Clinic, Journal American Society Nephrology, Nature.com, Comanche County Memorial Hosp., DVIDS, CDC)
By Luz Pena
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - If you had COVID, chances are several of your organs could be aging three or four years faster.

A lead scientist behind a long-COVID study says getting infected multiple times could also worsen the aging process.

After more than two and a half years of COVID research, scientists say they are finally seeing the first data points that prove a dramatic change in human organs after a COVID infection.

“You can start thinking about getting COVID almost as an accelerant to aging. The viral infection accelerates the aging process in people,” said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center and chief of research and education service with St. Louis Health Care.

Al-Aly has gathered data from millions of people across the country through studies that include kidney, brain and heart outcomes with long COVID.

All reportedly showed similar patterns, pointing to multiple human organs aging faster after COVID, with the majority happening in those who were hospitalized but also some with mild COVID symptoms.

“We have seen that people are losing about three to four percent kidney function in the year following that infection. That usually happens with three to four years of aging,” Al-Aly said.

Dr. Michael Peluso, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, was recently shown that research.

Peluso’s team was one of the first in the country to begin long-COVID research in April 2020. The doctor said his team has an idea of why some organs may be experiencing aging or injury after COVID.

“Some of the theories for what may be causing long-COVID symptoms include the persistence of the virus. So, instead of the virus coming and going, it sticks around causing inflammation, auto-immune problems and changes in the microbiome,” Peluso said.

Even though more years of data are necessary, Al-Aly believes this increased aging process will stop.

“My hunch from the data and my hope is that it eventually flattens out. There are some early indications that this may be the case and that the kidney function decline flattens out with time,” Al-Aly said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Misrach Ewunetie was last seen on the campus on Princeton University on Friday, October 14th.
Princeton University student from Cleveland missing since Friday
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again
Jacob Brown
Canton Central Catholic high school honors student killed in car crash
This booking photo provided by Volusia County, Fla., Jail, shows Joe Kennedy. Okmulgee Police...
Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested