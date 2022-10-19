Think all ‘catfish’ victims are easily fooled? Think again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new report, titled “State of Internet Scams 2022,” found that an overwhelming majority romance scam victims were college educated.

The report includes a poll of victims that was complied by Social Catfish, a company that verifies online identities.

A poll of more than 3,000 victims, the largest ever poll of its type, found that 75% of victims were college educated and 13% of those have a graduate degree.

Ohio ranked as the 13th most scammed state in 2022, with 17,510 victims losing an estimated $143,998,767 last year.

The report concludes the idea that those who get scammed must be uneducated turns out to be untrue.

Key Poll Results:

84% of Victims are Middle or Lower Class: 44% of victims make less than $100,000 and an additional 40% make less than $40,000 per year.

Young People of Color Hit Hard: White victims are largely middle-aged and elderly, but 13% of victims of color were under the age of 40, compared to just 4% of white victims.

78% of victims are female.

35% said their scam originated on a dating app and 27% said it started on Facebook.

10% of victims lost more than $100,000 and 4% lost more than $200,000.

Tips to Avoid Romance Scams: Never give money or personal information to anyone you have not met in person and perform a Never give money or personal information to anyone you have not met in person and perform a reverse search to verify online identities.

