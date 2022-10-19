2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Think all ‘catfish’ victims are easily fooled? Think again

New poll shows an extreme percentage are actually college educated
Romance scam are not just tricking the uneducated. New poll shows 75% of 2022 victims were...
Romance scam are not just tricking the uneducated. New poll shows 75% of 2022 victims were college educated.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new report, titled “State of Internet Scams 2022,” found that an overwhelming majority romance scam victims were college educated.

The report includes a poll of victims that was complied by Social Catfish, a company that verifies online identities.

A poll of more than 3,000 victims, the largest ever poll of its type, found that 75% of victims were college educated and 13% of those have a graduate degree.

Ohio ranked as the 13th most scammed state in 2022, with 17,510 victims losing an estimated $143,998,767 last year.

The report concludes the idea that those who get scammed must be uneducated turns out to be untrue.

Key Poll Results:

  • 84% of Victims are Middle or Lower Class: 44% of victims make less than $100,000 and an additional 40% make less than $40,000 per year.
  • Young People of Color Hit Hard: White victims are largely middle-aged and elderly, but 13% of victims of color were under the age of 40, compared to just 4% of white victims.
  • 78% of victims are female.
  • 35% said their scam originated on a dating app and 27% said it started on Facebook.
  • 10% of victims lost more than $100,000 and 4% lost more than $200,000.
  • Tips to Avoid Romance Scams: Never give money or personal information to anyone you have not met in person and perform a reverse search to verify online identities.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Lester Eubanks
The murderer who vanished: How one man walked away from a life sentence
Akron police arrest 2 teens for armed carjacking, chase
Sean Martin says he walks by one garage on Huron Road nearly every day and says he finally got...
Clevelanders concerned about structural safety of downtown parking garages
Armand Coleman (Source: Crime Stoppers)
Crime Stoppers offer reward for information in unsolved Garfield Heights murder