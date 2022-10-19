Thousands lose power in Geauga, Lake counties following rounds of overnight wintry precipitation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in some parts of Northeast Ohio will wake up without power following waves of wintry weather overnight.

Portions of the region’s snow belt received the highest impact.

FirstEnergy said thousands of customers in Lake and Geauga Counties lost power.

As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday:

Geauga County: 2,427 customers without power

Lake County: 2,042 customers without power

The utility company is working on dispatching crews for repairs.

Estimated restoration for most outages is later on Wednesday morning.

