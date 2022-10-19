Trio of suspects go through multiple cars in Cleveland, police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a trio of suspects is wanted for going through multiple cars on the city’s West Side, and detectives need help identifying them.

The suspects went through the cars in a parking lot in the area of West 20th Street and Lorain Avenue on Oct. 12, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

