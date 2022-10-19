CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a trio of suspects is wanted for going through multiple cars on the city’s West Side, and detectives need help identifying them.

The suspects went through the cars in a parking lot in the area of West 20th Street and Lorain Avenue on Oct. 12, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Trio of suspects go through multiple cars in Cleveland, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Trio of suspects go through multiple cars in Cleveland, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Trio of suspects go through multiple cars in Cleveland, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Trio of suspects go through multiple cars in Cleveland, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.