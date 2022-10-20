2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 of 3 suspects convicted in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the three suspects accused in the beating death of Ethan Liming in the parking lot of I Promise School in Akron pleaded no contest Wednesday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

Donovon Jones, 21, pleaded no contest to two counts of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Jones was then given a 180-day suspended jail sentence.

The other two suspects, Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, and Tyler Stafford, 19, will be in court on Nov. 3.

Deshawn Stafford is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault.

Tyler Stafford is charged with Involuntary manslaughter and assault

According to Akron police, Liming died after being brutally assaulted in the parking lot of the I Promise School in the 400 block of W. Market Street on June 2.

Clockwise from bottom-left: Tyler Stafford, Donovan Jones, Deshawn Stafford Jr.
Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said Liming and three other teens drove into the parking lot of the school around 10:30 p.m. and started discharging a SplatRBall gun at people on the basketball court. It is not clear if Liming fired the SplatRBall gun.

Both groups then began fighting and Liming was knocked unconscious, said police.

Liming’s family members said the suspects continued to beat him until he was dead.

One of Liming’s friends called 911 and when officers arrived at the I Promise School, Liming was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Mylett also said Liming’s friends and the people on the basketball court were no longer at the school.

