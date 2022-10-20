Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car.

Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.

“My car started overheating so I stopped to get some coolant,” he said. “I popped my hood, filled my car, closed my hood and I went to sit down and I heard this voice. He’s like, ‘hey bro do you have a dollar?’”

Elliott said he reached into his pockets to find a dollar that he could give to the stranger.

“Next thing I know, I just hear this noise and his foot was against my door. He had a gun up to my head and said, ‘get out of the car, bro.’” I said ‘I can’t, this is my car. It’s all I have.’ He smacked me.”

Around 6:30 p.m., Barberton police sent out alerts about an armed carjacking.

Akron police began receiving Flock alerts that the stolen Dodge Stratus was in their city.

Officers located the vehicle in the area of East and Battles Avenues, but the driver refused to stop, said Akron police.

According to Akron police, during the pursuit, the officers were able to get close enough to the Dodge to confirm the driver and passengers matched the descriptions of the Barberton carjacking suspects.

The pursuit traveled onto I-76 eastbound and continued until the driver exited at State Route 44.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police said they used a tire deflation device and the vehicle was disabled in the area of Summit Road and Hodgeman Lane in Kent. Two Akron police cruisers were also damaged by the spike strips.

Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were taken into custody, but officers said a third teenager remains on the loose after running from the vehicle.

An Akron police officer was injured, after being bit by a K9 helping with the arrests. The officer was treated at a local hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

