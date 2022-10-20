Browns receiver Amari Cooper: ‘The momentum of a win can do some amazing things’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are on a 3-game losing streak but receiver Amari Cooper says a win Sunday in Baltimore can turn the season around.

The 2-4 Browns face the 3-3 Ravens Sunday at 1 p.m. on 19 News.

The game is also a reunion for Cooper and his former Alabama teammate, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

““I went to Alabama with Humphrey so I have known him for a long time,” Cooper said Thursday. “He has always been a really great athlete and a really great competitor. It is going to be a challenge definitely for us in the receiver room going up against them.”

Get your day started Sunday with a live Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m., then stick around at 5 p.m. for a live 5th Quarter with host Tony Zarrella and former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Eric Metcalf.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.