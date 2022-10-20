2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns receiver Amari Cooper: ‘The momentum of a win can do some amazing things’

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are on a 3-game losing streak but receiver Amari Cooper says a win Sunday in Baltimore can turn the season around.

The 2-4 Browns face the 3-3 Ravens Sunday at 1 p.m. on 19 News.

The game is also a reunion for Cooper and his former Alabama teammate, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

““I went to Alabama with Humphrey so I have known him for a long time,” Cooper said Thursday. “He has always been a really great athlete and a really great competitor. It is going to be a challenge definitely for us in the receiver room going up against them.”

