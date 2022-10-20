Christmas Ale 1st pour: Great Lakes Brewing Company taps popular holiday beer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

The Great Lakes Brewing Company poured it’s first glass of the popular Christmas Ale on Thursday morning.

It was also a celebration of Christmas Ale’s 30th anniversary.

and just LIKE THAT!! We have the first people in line for the first pour! They are from Indianapolis! 🍺🎄@GLBC_Cleveland



MERRY CHRISTMAS! pic.twitter.com/ziBKVozMpW — Katie Tercek (@KT_Tercek) October 20, 2022

The festive brew features honey, cinnamon, and ginger flavors.

Mayor Justin Bibb attended the event and delivered a proclamation in honor of the Cleveland beer brewing staple.

