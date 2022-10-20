2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Christmas Ale 1st pour: Great Lakes Brewing Company taps popular holiday beer

Christmas Ale is coming Oct. 26. (Source: Great Lakes Brewing Co. Facebook page)
Christmas Ale is coming Oct. 26. (Source: Great Lakes Brewing Co. Facebook page)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

The Great Lakes Brewing Company poured it’s first glass of the popular Christmas Ale on Thursday morning.

It was also a celebration of Christmas Ale’s 30th anniversary.

The festive brew features honey, cinnamon, and ginger flavors.

Mayor Justin Bibb attended the event and delivered a proclamation in honor of the Cleveland beer brewing staple.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Cliffs Bike Park
Cleveland Metroparks debuts new bike pump track at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation
‘Step Forward’ steps up to help families pay their energy bills this winter
‘It is huge for our district’: Fairview Schools Superintendent says about their upcoming levy
Armand Coleman (Source: Crime Stoppers)
Crime Stoppers offer reward for information in unsolved Garfield Heights murder