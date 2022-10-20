2 Strong 4 Bullies
Clerk charged in accidental shooting death of customer during unrelated fight at Akron store

Akron police body camera video obtained by 19 News shows the moments after a convenience store...
Akron police body camera video obtained by 19 News shows the moments after a convenience store clerk in Akron accidentally shot an innocent bystander.(Akron police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police announced that the 55-year-old clerk who accidentally shot a customer during an unrelated altercation inside a Sunoco is now facing criminal charges.

Gurninder Banvait was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and charged with negligent homicide in connection to the Sept. 1 shooting, according to authorities in Akron.

The victim who was hit by gunfire, identified by police only as a 48-year-old man, died on Oct. 18 from his injuries over a month after the shooting.

Officers were initially called to the shooting at the Lovers Lane convenience store on Sept. 1 at around 9:15 p.m.

Banvait told investigators that she was involved in a dispute over an incorrect amount of change with another customer, later identified as 34-year-old Andre Lee.

Lee threw items at Banvait, tried to grab her through the safety divider, and threatened to kill her, according to Akron police.

Banvait then pulled out a handgun, which discharged and hit the uninvolved customer in the upper body while inside the store.

VIDEO: Body camera footage captures aftermath of accidental shooting in Akron store

Lee fled from the store after the shooting, but he was later tracked down to a Bertha Avenue address.

Jail records show that Lee is being held on an aggravated menacing charge and several unrelated outstanding warrants.

Andre Lee
Andre Lee(Source: Summit County Jail)

Akron police said the incident remains under investigation.

