Clerk charged in accidental shooting death of customer during unrelated fight at Akron store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police announced that the 55-year-old clerk who accidentally shot a customer during an unrelated altercation inside a Sunoco is now facing criminal charges.

Gurninder Banvait was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and charged with negligent homicide in connection to the Sept. 1 shooting, according to authorities in Akron.

The victim who was hit by gunfire, identified by police only as a 48-year-old man, died on Oct. 18 from his injuries over a month after the shooting.

Officers were initially called to the shooting at the Lovers Lane convenience store on Sept. 1 at around 9:15 p.m.

Banvait told investigators that she was involved in a dispute over an incorrect amount of change with another customer, later identified as 34-year-old Andre Lee.

Lee threw items at Banvait, tried to grab her through the safety divider, and threatened to kill her, according to Akron police.

Banvait then pulled out a handgun, which discharged and hit the uninvolved customer in the upper body while inside the store.

Lee fled from the store after the shooting, but he was later tracked down to a Bertha Avenue address.

Jail records show that Lee is being held on an aggravated menacing charge and several unrelated outstanding warrants.

Andre Lee (Source: Summit County Jail)

Akron police said the incident remains under investigation.

