Clerk charged in accidental shooting death of customer during unrelated fight at Akron store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police announced that the 55-year-old clerk who accidentally shot a customer during an unrelated altercation inside a Sunoco is now facing criminal charges.
Gurninder Banvait was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and charged with negligent homicide in connection to the Sept. 1 shooting, according to authorities in Akron.
The victim who was hit by gunfire, identified by police only as a 48-year-old man, died on Oct. 18 from his injuries over a month after the shooting.
Officers were initially called to the shooting at the Lovers Lane convenience store on Sept. 1 at around 9:15 p.m.
Banvait told investigators that she was involved in a dispute over an incorrect amount of change with another customer, later identified as 34-year-old Andre Lee.
Lee threw items at Banvait, tried to grab her through the safety divider, and threatened to kill her, according to Akron police.
Banvait then pulled out a handgun, which discharged and hit the uninvolved customer in the upper body while inside the store.
Lee fled from the store after the shooting, but he was later tracked down to a Bertha Avenue address.
Jail records show that Lee is being held on an aggravated menacing charge and several unrelated outstanding warrants.
Akron police said the incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.