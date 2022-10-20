Cleveland Browns QB Watson cited for driving 97 mph in a 70 mph

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in June.

According to troopers, Watson was pulled over just before 4 p.m. on June 11 in Townsend Township.

Watson, 26, was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz SUV eastbound on the Turnpike and going 97 mph in a 70 mph, said troopers.

He has since paid the fine.

Watson was barred from playing in the team’s first 11 games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy for alleged sexual conduct with massage therapists.

Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on any criminal wrongdoings; however, Watson has settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Earlier this month, a 25th lawsuit was filed by a licensed massage therapist.

Watson has denied any wrongdoings throughout the criminal and civil processes.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback will be able to resume practicing with the Browns on Nov. 18.

