2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland Cavaliers G Darius Garland to avoid surgery after eye injury, team says

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and guard Darius Garland (10) sit on the bench...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and guard Darius Garland (10) sit on the bench during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers G Darius Garland will not need surgery after sustaining an eye injury during Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, according to an announcement from the team.

Garland left the Oct. 19 season opener after getting poked in his left eye. The team said there was no structural damage to his eye after being evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute on Oct. 20 in a statement.

The team said Garland will be re-evaluated over the next couple of days and his status will be updated as time progresses.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell plays against the Atlanta Hawks during the first...
Donovan Mitchell ties 40-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers record for most points in team debut
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Rock Entertainment Group announced Susan Oguche as their new...
Cleveland Cavaliers name new Executive Vice President, Chief Communications Officer
Raptors overcome Mitchell’s 31 points, beat Cavs 108-105
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley...
Cleveland Cavaliers exercise contract options for F Evan Mobley, G/F Isaac Okoro