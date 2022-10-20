Cleveland Cavaliers G Darius Garland to avoid surgery after eye injury, team says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers G Darius Garland will not need surgery after sustaining an eye injury during Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, according to an announcement from the team.

Garland left the Oct. 19 season opener after getting poked in his left eye. The team said there was no structural damage to his eye after being evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute on Oct. 20 in a statement.

The team said Garland will be re-evaluated over the next couple of days and his status will be updated as time progresses.

