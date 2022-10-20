Cleveland Cavaliers name new Executive Vice President, Chief Communications Officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers and Rock Entertainment Group announced Susan Oguche as their new Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer on Thursday.

Oguche, an Ohio State University alumna, will be responsible for communications and public affairs, according to a press release from the organization.

Susan brings a unique set of skills and a high level of communication prowess to our senior leadership team,” Cavs CEO Nic Barlage said in a statement. “Her well-rounded experience, strategic vision and passion for storytelling will have a positive impact on our business and brand. We are fortunate to welcome Susan, and look forward to her insights and contributions as we continue to grow and evolve as an organization.”

Oguche will be returning to Ohio after 20 years of experience in communications with companies like Nike and, Abbott and Sleep Number.

“I’m absolutely delighted to return to my Ohio roots and join the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rock Entertainment Group at a time where there is so much positive momentum and excitement for the future,” Oguche said. “Alongside the senior leadership team, I am excited for the opportunity to help shape and strengthen the Cavaliers and REG’s position as a leading global sports and entertainment entity.”

The Cavs look to get their first win this season on Saturday when they travel to Chicago and face the Bulls at 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.