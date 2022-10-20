2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland sports teams gear up for legal sports betting: what fans should know

By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - From the NBA to NFL to college sports, Ohio sports fans will soon have a chance to put their money on their favorite teams.

Thousands of bars, restaurants and other businesses are looking to get in on the action when sports gambling kicks off at the start of 2023.

“It’s going to be fun, and I think we have no shortage of sports in this state,” Adam Suliman with Jack Entertainment said.

Even some of the local pro-sports teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to cash in.

“We think there’s a really good opportunity to get people downtown on non-game days and interreact and rive a little bit to the downtown economy,” Suliman said.

Suliman previously told 19 News he expects Ohio to be a trend setter in the sports gambling industry.

He said they are already planning to expand their mobile app.

“It’s going to be pretty cool to see how sports navigate all that and figure out what fits best for them” Suliman said.

Before you place that bet, there are some restrictions.

  • You have to be 21
  • You can only wager $700 a week if using a self-serve kiosks
  • Wagers and amounts will be limited

In just a few months, sports gambling could be a game changer for the economic growth in Ohio and its sports teams.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell plays against the Atlanta Hawks during the first...
Donovan Mitchell ties 40-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers record for most points in team debut
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Rock Entertainment Group announced Susan Oguche as their new...
Cleveland Cavaliers name new Executive Vice President, Chief Communications Officer
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) gives a signal during the second half of an NFL...
Browns receiver Amari Cooper: ‘The momentum of a win can do some amazing things’
19 News
Cleveland Browns QB Watson cited for driving 97 mph in a 70 mph