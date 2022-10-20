Cleveland sports teams gear up for legal sports betting: what fans should know

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - From the NBA to NFL to college sports, Ohio sports fans will soon have a chance to put their money on their favorite teams.

Thousands of bars, restaurants and other businesses are looking to get in on the action when sports gambling kicks off at the start of 2023.

“It’s going to be fun, and I think we have no shortage of sports in this state,” Adam Suliman with Jack Entertainment said.

Even some of the local pro-sports teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to cash in.

“We think there’s a really good opportunity to get people downtown on non-game days and interreact and rive a little bit to the downtown economy,” Suliman said.

Suliman previously told 19 News he expects Ohio to be a trend setter in the sports gambling industry.

He said they are already planning to expand their mobile app.

“It’s going to be pretty cool to see how sports navigate all that and figure out what fits best for them” Suliman said.

Before you place that bet, there are some restrictions.

You have to be 21

You can only wager $700 a week if using a self-serve kiosks

Wagers and amounts will be limited

In just a few months, sports gambling could be a game changer for the economic growth in Ohio and its sports teams.

