Donovan Mitchell ties 40-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers record for most points in team debut

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell tied the franchise record for most points by a player in their team debut during the team’s 108-105 loss against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

Mitchell, sent to Cleveland in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz in September, scored 31 points during the team’s Oct. 19 season opener in Toronto. Ron Brewer was the only other Cavalier to score more than 30 points in his debut, the team said.

.@spidadmitchell 31 points are tied for the most EVER by a player in his @cavs debut.



The only other Cavs player to score 30+ PTS in his debut was Ron Brewer (31 points) on 12/26/1981 vs. Milwaukee. (via @EliasSports). #LetEmKnow — Cavs Notes (@CavsNotes) October 20, 2022

Along with his 31 points, Mitchell put up 9 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals while shooting 57.1% from the field in 35 minutes.

Watch his full performance against the Raptors below:

Already in the record books.@spidadmitchell put up 31 points last night — tied for the most ever by a player in his Wine & Gold debut. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/9DOZHWYZw1 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 20, 2022

The Cavs look to get their first win in Chicago when they face DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls on Oct. 22.

