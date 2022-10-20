2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Donovan Mitchell ties 40-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers record for most points in team debut

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell plays against the Atlanta Hawks during the first...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell plays against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell tied the franchise record for most points by a player in their team debut during the team’s 108-105 loss against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

Mitchell, sent to Cleveland in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz in September, scored 31 points during the team’s Oct. 19 season opener in Toronto. Ron Brewer was the only other Cavalier to score more than 30 points in his debut, the team said.

Along with his 31 points, Mitchell put up 9 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals while shooting 57.1% from the field in 35 minutes.

Watch his full performance against the Raptors below:

The Cavs look to get their first win in Chicago when they face DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls on Oct. 22.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Rock Entertainment Group announced Susan Oguche as their new...
Cleveland Cavaliers name new Executive Vice President, Chief Communications Officer
Raptors overcome Mitchell’s 31 points, beat Cavs 108-105
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley...
Cleveland Cavaliers exercise contract options for F Evan Mobley, G/F Isaac Okoro
Cleveland Cavaliers release promotion, theme night schedule for 2022-23 season
Cleveland Cavaliers release promotion, theme night schedule for 2022-23 season