Families that are in need this Christmas can register with a Salvation Army Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Families that need extra support this Christmas season with children 12 years of age and younger are invited to register for assistance at a Cleveland Salvation Army Corps Community Center.

The Christmas season brings out the goodness in people.

This year, Thomas Applin from the Salvation Army is hoping to do the same.

“I can only tell you in the past that there is a great deal of joy and a great deal of hope that comes for families when we are able to help them,” he said.

Families that register will receive an assigned date & time of when they can receive toys and food to prepare a Christmas meal.

Last year, the Christmas Distribution program helped over 1,800 families and provided toys to 4,300 children.

This year, the need is great.

Experts say the number will be even greater this year.

“This is a tough time. The economy isn’t doing real well right now with threats of a recession so it would make sense that there are more people that need help this Christmas than ever before,” Applin said.

This year over 5,000 kids will need toys.

So, they’ll need at least 10,000 plus toys.

But Applin is hopeful.

“But it’s really the community that makes this happen. Neighbors taking care of neighbors so if you can help we appreciate the help,” he said.

There are six locations for you to pick from.

Christmas Registration will be available: Now thru Thursday, November 10th, 2022, 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

To Register, Please Call or Visit a Corps Community Center Near You:

The Salvation Army East Cleveland Corps: 1507 Doan Ave. East Cleveland, OH 44112 | Phone: (216) 249-4334

The Salvation Army Miles Park Corps: 4139 E. 93rd Street, Cleveland, OH 44105| Phone: (216) 341-1640

The Salvation Army Ohio City Corps: 4402 Clark Ave., Cleveland, OH 44109 | Phone: (216) 631-1515

The Salvation Army Temple Corps: 17625 Grovewood Ave., Cleveland, OH 44119 | Phone: (216) 692-1388

The Salvation Army West Park Corps: 12645 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113 | Phone: (216) 252-3593

Lastly, this plea of support is not just about presents it’s about restoring people’s faith in humanity.

Christmas items will be distributed from December 16th through December 22nd depending on where you registered.

The following documentation will be required to register: 1) Your government-issued photo I.D. or Driver’s License. You must have a Photo I.D. 2) A birth certificate for each child 12 years old and younger in your household. 3) Copies of your County Benefits, Heap Application, & School Records - all are beneficial to show proof of household.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.