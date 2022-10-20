2 Strong 4 Bullies
Freshman football player found dead days before his birthday: ‘We are heartbroken’

Mississippi State University confirmed the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi State University football player died Wednesday morning.

Mississippi State Athletics confirmed the student’s death, saying it is “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.

“We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Sam Westmoreland. Mississippi State is a family, and we are all mourning during this trying time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Westmoreland family and everyone who knew and loved Sam,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said.

Westmoreland, who was set to turn 19 on Friday, graduated from Tupelo High School. He was an offensive lineman for MSU and majoring in industrial technology, according to WLBT.

“My prayers are with Sam’s family and friends, his MSU teammates and coaches, and the Tupelo community during this most difficult time,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum said.

MSU football head coach Mike Leach released a statement, saying the university’s athletic family is “heartbroken by the sudden death” of Westmoreland. The coach went on to say that Westmoreland “will always be remembered and deeply missed.”

The university said the incident remains under investigation and is working with authorities, including the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, coroner’s office, and the MSU Athletics Department.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

