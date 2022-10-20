Giant Eagle hiring more than 1K employees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle is holding a one-day hiring event to fill more than 1,700 open retail positions.

The job fair will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interested candidates can go to any Giant Eagle in Northeast Ohio and interviews will be done that same day.

Click here to see the available jobs and pre-schedule an interview.

Benefits include flexible scheduling, competitive wages, weekly pay, bonus plans, advancement opportunities, discounts and paid time off.

