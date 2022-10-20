2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Giant Eagle hiring more than 1K employees

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle is holding a one-day hiring event to fill more than 1,700 open retail positions.

The job fair will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interested candidates can go to any Giant Eagle in Northeast Ohio and interviews will be done that same day.

Click here to see the available jobs and pre-schedule an interview.

Benefits include flexible scheduling, competitive wages, weekly pay, bonus plans, advancement opportunities, discounts and paid time off.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

The cash registers will continue to ring in Cleveland if Progressive Field stays open for more...
How Cleveland Guardians’ championship chase can boost profit for Ohio businesses
The city of Cleveland is receiving about $511 million in federal funding for Covid relief.
Cleveland Comeback: Tourism on rebound after pandemic prevented growth
Construction for new Sherwin Williams headquarters causes parking problems downtown
Rev. Al Sharpton backs Black Contractors Group in dispute over Sherwin-Williams HQ
Kohl's announced that its locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
Kohl’s closed nationwide on Thanksgiving Day