Helicopters, watercraft used in search for missing Princeton student from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials said drones, helicopters, and watercraft were being used in the ongoing search for a Princeton University student from Northeast Ohio.

As part of the continuing efforts to locate missing undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie ’24, there is an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus including the use of a helicopter, drones and watercraft. — Princeton University (@Princeton) October 19, 2022

Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at her campus dorm in New Jersey at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 14.

As efforts continue to locate missing undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie ’24, there will again be an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus today, Thursday, October 20. — Princeton University (@Princeton) October 20, 2022

The 20-year-old is a 2020 graduate of Cleveland’s Villa Angela - St. Joseph High School.

According to authorities, Ewunetie is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes with a light brown complexion.

Anyone with information about the search for Ewunetie can call Princeton University’s Department of Public Safety at 609-258-1000.

