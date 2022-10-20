Helicopters, watercraft used in search for missing Princeton student from Cleveland
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials said drones, helicopters, and watercraft were being used in the ongoing search for a Princeton University student from Northeast Ohio.
Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at her campus dorm in New Jersey at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 14.
The 20-year-old is a 2020 graduate of Cleveland’s Villa Angela - St. Joseph High School.
According to authorities, Ewunetie is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes with a light brown complexion.
Anyone with information about the search for Ewunetie can call Princeton University’s Department of Public Safety at 609-258-1000.
