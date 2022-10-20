How you can file a complaint if you think you’ve been wronged by a judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr is suspended indefinitely for a number of serious ethics violations.

Ohio’s supreme court said the former judge ignored directives to stop holding hearings because of COVID-19.

Criminal defendants who didn’t show up were given arrest warrants from Carr.

Those, who Carr called “brave enough” to show up, had their court costs and fees waived.

Carr was also caught lying to her presiding judge about her misconduct.

Cassandra Burke Robertson, who teaches professional responsibility at Case Western Reserve University’s School of Law, talked about Carr’s “unprecedented suspension.”

“It’s a really interesting case primarily for the number of violations that she stipulated to, so that’s the sense in which it’s unprecedented, that there were just such a tremendous number of violations,” Robertson said.

Carr’s defense attorney argued her mental and physical health issues contributed to her misconduct.

From her vantage point, Robertson said Carr’s conduct is not that uncommon.

“Unfortunately, one of the things the legal profession struggles with quite frequently is substance abuse and mental health disorders and judges are not immune from either one of those things,” Robertson said.

The Ohio Supreme Court said such behavior “represents a profound threat to the institution of law and requires a strong response.”

Robertson said everyone is entitled to a fair judge.

For anyone who feels they’ve been wronged by a judge, they can file a complaint with the Ohio Supreme Court.

“The Ohio Supreme Court ultimately has oversight, and they maintain a website where people can go to look into exactly how to file a complaint,” Robertson said. “I think that’s an important part of the process is for the public to understand that they can seek redress in these situations.”

