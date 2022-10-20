Humane Society of Summit County offers ‘name your own price’ adoption special

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - The Humane Society of Summit County is offering a “name your own price” adoption special through the end of October.

Staff said the deal is available on animals that are six months old and up.

Click here to view adoptable animals.

This comes at a time when the Humane Society of Summit County has a record high census, according to staff.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet will need to set up an appointment and apply.

The Humane Society of Summit County is located at 7996 Darrow Road in Twinsburg.

