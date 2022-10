MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A semi jackknifed on I-90 westbound Thursday afternoon.

Mentor police said the accident happened around 3 p.m. between SR 615 and SR 306.

Police have all westbound lanes closed for clean-up.

Motorists are asked to seek another route.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.