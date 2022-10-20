2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

IRS raises standard deductions for 2023

IRS raises standard deductions
IRS raises standard deductions(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Brian Koster
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Taxpayers will get bigger standard deductions for 2023, and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to protect more of their money from taxes because of high inflation, according to an Associated Press Story.

Couples who file jointly for the tax year 2023, the standard deduction increases to $27,700 up $1,800 from the tax year 2022, the IRS announced. Single taxpayers and married people filing separately will see their standard deduction rise to $13,850, up $900, and for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $20,800, up $1,400.

Some items that were indexed for inflation in the past will remain unchanged, such as the personal exemption, which remains at zero. And the limitation on itemized deductions was eliminated under President Donald Trump.

The government adjusts a variety of benefits and indexes based on inflation.

Last week, the Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% cost of living adjustment increase for benefits recipients beginning in January 2023.

The cost-of-living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said. The maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes for 2023 is $160,200, up from $147,000 in 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Sam's Club laptop theft suspect wanted in Sheffield Village, police say
Sam’s Club laptop theft suspect wanted in Sheffield Village, police say
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
East Cleveland has war of words with recall committee, mayor
East Cleveland Recall Committee 2022 sets record straight on claims from flyer
The murderer who vanished: How one man walked away from a life sentence
The murderer who vanished: How one man walked away from a life sentence