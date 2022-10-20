2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Local doctor warns of Adderall shortages

By Katie Wilson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents, listen up.

IF your child has ADD or ADHD, their medication is in short supply.

The FDA has just declared a nationwide Adderall shortage.

“People didn’t know that this was happening or that this was coming so people have been kind of cut off cold turkey from a medicine that they take everyday,” said Dr. Ryan Marino, an emergency physician at University Hospitals.

It’s a scary reality for thousands of children and adults across the country on Adderall.

The drug treats patients with attention disorders and according to the FDA, one of the main manufacturers is experiencing supply chain issues.

“People have been kind of left driving to different pharmacies trying to call around and see who has supplies in stock so that they can get their medication,” said Dr. Marino.

He says it’s scary enough patients don’t know where their next prescription refill will come from, but the looming withdrawal symptoms are even worse.

“Certainly the ADHD symptoms will come back, and usually be much stronger than they were before if someone has been on medication,” said Dr. Marino. “So things like focusing, difficulty with tasks, even tasks like driving can be difficult for people with ADHD.”

Dr. Marino says the good news is the shortage isn’t in full effect here in Northeast Ohio. So for those taking the medication, now’s your time to plan ahead. Dr. Marino suggests you start contacting your doctor.

“For people who are on Adderall right now, knowing that there are other options if they do run out of their medication, and having someone that they can talk to about that would be good,” said Dr. Marino.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Salvation Army
Families that are in need this Christmas can register with a Salvation Army Center
Ohio bars, casinos, and businesses prepare for legal sports gambling.
Cleveland sports teams gear up for legal sports betting: what fans should know
Stark County juvenile prison guard hospitalized after being attacked by inmate
Stark County juvenile prison guard hospitalized after being attacked by inmate
(Source; WOIO)
4 men, 1 woman shot at Cleveland barbershop; suspect at large, police say