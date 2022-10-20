Local doctor warns of Adderall shortages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents, listen up.

IF your child has ADD or ADHD, their medication is in short supply.

The FDA has just declared a nationwide Adderall shortage.

“People didn’t know that this was happening or that this was coming so people have been kind of cut off cold turkey from a medicine that they take everyday,” said Dr. Ryan Marino, an emergency physician at University Hospitals.

It’s a scary reality for thousands of children and adults across the country on Adderall.

The drug treats patients with attention disorders and according to the FDA, one of the main manufacturers is experiencing supply chain issues.

“People have been kind of left driving to different pharmacies trying to call around and see who has supplies in stock so that they can get their medication,” said Dr. Marino.

He says it’s scary enough patients don’t know where their next prescription refill will come from, but the looming withdrawal symptoms are even worse.

“Certainly the ADHD symptoms will come back, and usually be much stronger than they were before if someone has been on medication,” said Dr. Marino. “So things like focusing, difficulty with tasks, even tasks like driving can be difficult for people with ADHD.”

Dr. Marino says the good news is the shortage isn’t in full effect here in Northeast Ohio. So for those taking the medication, now’s your time to plan ahead. Dr. Marino suggests you start contacting your doctor.

“For people who are on Adderall right now, knowing that there are other options if they do run out of their medication, and having someone that they can talk to about that would be good,” said Dr. Marino.

