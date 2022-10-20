2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies, authorities say

Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after authorities...
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after authorities said her 4-year-old son died after eating a large amount of THC gummies.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A mother in Virginia was charged with murder and child neglect in connection to her son’s death after he is believed to have eaten a large number of THC gummies.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, a grand jury indicted 30-year-old Dorothy Annette Clements for the death of her 4-year-old son.

The child died on May 8, after suffering a medical emergency two days before.

Detectives learned the child’s toxicity results showed a high level of THC, making them believe the boy ate a lot of THC gummies.

The sheriff’s office said doctors told detectives that if the boy received quick medical attention, his death could have been prevented.

