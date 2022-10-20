2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming trend the rest of the week

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold air mass still in place today across Ohio, but is retreating to the east. Warmer air building in from the west. It’ll be a dry day today with a mostly cloudy sky. The wind has turned to the southwest. A 10 to 20 mph wind is in the forecast making it a blustery day. Still on the chilly side with afternoon temperatures only in the 45 to 50 degree range. The wind will make it feel colder. You’ll notice this warm up better tomorrow as high temperatures climb in the 60s. A pleasant weekend ahead with a good deal of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures Saturday will be around the 70 degree mark.

