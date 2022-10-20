2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio officials hold briefing as health experts prepare for COVID-19 ‘Scrabble’ variants

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director of the Ohio Department of Health held a briefing on Thursday morning to provide on update preventative COVID-19 measures.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by Dr. Steve Gordon, the chairman of the Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease, for the 11 a.m. press conference.

The update from Ohio officials came as other health experts warn of new COVID-19 “Scrabble” variants and the potential for a winter surge.

This story will be updated.

