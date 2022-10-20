Ohio Supreme Court clears Cedar Point in season pass lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A court case involving the Sandusky amusement park Cedar Point, its season pass holders and the coronavirus has reached an end.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Cedar Point did not violate the terms of its season passes when state officials ordered a shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the court, the judges found that Cedar Point’s owner Cedar Fair did not have a contractual obligation to operate in May and June of 2020.

The case found its way to Ohio’s highest court following the filing of a lawsuit in Erie County.

It claimed terms and conditions of the season pass were a contract, and that failing to open the amusement park was a breach.

“There is no question that Ohio’s government-mandated shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic was a condition that required Cedar Fair to close its parks for approximately two months,” Justice Sharon L. Kennedy said.

Cedar Fair owns several amusement parks including Cedar Point and Kings Island.

