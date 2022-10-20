Parma veteran stands for Ukraine by fighting on the front lines with the Ukrainian Army

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been nearly 8 months since Russia invaded Ukraine and we’ve learned a U.S. Army Veteran who served his country as recently as December, courageously went overseas to fight on the front lines for the people of Ukraine.

The U.S. Army Veteran from Parma asked that we only refer to him as Manus, “I got hit with a precision strike missile in the City of Orkiv, and it blew my left eye to pieces, and my right eye is still recovering a little bit.”

But, the Parma man says he has no regrets about the 4 months he spent in combat as part of the Ukrainian Army, and he even plans to return to continue to fight for the people when he can, “Well, I grew up in Parma and there’s a lot of Ukrainian immigrants in Parma, and I just saw my whole life, little interactions here and there what good people they are. When I heard the country was getting invaded I said well I’ll go over there to help.”

Manus says his military friends in Ukraine told him that being there was the best way to help the people. But, he says what he witnessed at the hands of Russia’s Army are crimes and bloodshed against women, children, and civilians he can’t unsee, “It’s really nasty. Especially what they do to the civilians. I remember, there was a guy who came over to bring us food and he got hit with a 155 shell and all that was left was his shoes. I mean it is literally World War II-style executions and stuff like that going on on the Russian side.”

As Manus recovers from his eye injury here at home in Northeast Ohio, he’s on a different mission to make sure the United States stands with Ukraine and, along with others, demands that Russia be declared a terrorist state, “They’ve supported terrorism in the Middle East for years, organizations and groups that have had ideals that are contrary to the American values and they’re opposing our foreign policy. The sort of tactics they are using in Ukraine can’t be considered anything short of terrorism in my mind.”

The Parma man even vows to return to the war-torn country once his wounds heal, to continue to fight for the people of Ukraine in any way he can, “Anything I can to help, I’d be happy to help.”

Manus has also founded an organization called The Victory Team to help fund more up-to-date equipment for the Ukrainian Army, as well as humanitarian efforts for the people of Ukraine.

The Parma man also took part in a rally at the FREE Stamp, sponsored by the Cleveland Maidan Association.

The group hopes to bring attention to war crimes by Russia in Ukraine during the conflict that began in February 2022 and urge the Biden administration to label Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Cleveland Maidan Association mobilized after Russia invaded Ukraine and increased aid to Ukraine providing critical medical and humanitarian aid to civilians, hospitals, and refugee camps they have volunteers both in the US and in Ukraine and Poland.

To date, Cleveland Maidan said they have delivered over 155 tons of medical aid and other humanitarian aid to Ukraine and have donated over $475,000 to nonprofit organizations and charitable foundations doing work on the ground.

