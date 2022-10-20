Sam’s Club laptop theft suspect wanted in Sheffield Village, police say
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheffield Village Police confirmed a laptop theft suspect is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him.
The man is accused of stealing two ASUS laptop computers worth $1498 from Sam’s Club on Oct. 11, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Sheffield Village Police:
Call Ptlm. Bring or Lt. Bober at 440-949-6155 if you recognize him or have any other information on this theft.
Tips are anonymous.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.