Sam’s Club laptop theft suspect wanted in Sheffield Village, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheffield Village Police confirmed a laptop theft suspect is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him.

The man is accused of stealing two ASUS laptop computers worth $1498 from Sam’s Club on Oct. 11, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Sheffield Village Police:

Call Ptlm. Bring or Lt. Bober at 440-949-6155 if you recognize him or have any other information on this theft.

Tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

