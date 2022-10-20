SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheffield Village Police confirmed a laptop theft suspect is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him.

The man is accused of stealing two ASUS laptop computers worth $1498 from Sam’s Club on Oct. 11, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Sheffield Village Police:

Sam's Club laptop theft suspect wanted in Sheffield Village, police say (Sheffield Village Police)

Sam's Club laptop theft suspect wanted in Sheffield Village, police say (Sheffield Village Police)

Call Ptlm. Bring or Lt. Bober at 440-949-6155 if you recognize him or have any other information on this theft.

Tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.