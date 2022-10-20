Stark County juvenile prison guard hospitalized after being attacked by inmate

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A prison guard remains hospitalized after being brutally attacked by a juvenile inmate Tuesday evening, according to officials.

David Upshaw works at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in the 2700 block of Indian River Road in Massillon.

David Upshaw ((Source: Family))

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old inmate was somehow able to escape his cell and assault Upshaw, said Massillon police.

EMS transported Upshaw to a local hospital where he is being treated for numerous face and body injuries.

The inmate, identified as Demetrice Taylor, was charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, assault and escape.

Demetrice Taylor ((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

Taylor is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Massillon Municipal Court.

