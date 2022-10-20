Willoughby Hills aggravated arsonist suspect arrested in California 5 months after house fire

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused aggravated arsonist was arrested in California five months after the Willoughby Hills house fire he was wanted in connection to, WHPD confirmed.

Willoughby Hills Police said the fire was set on White Road on May 7.

California authorities took Samuel Trost into custody last month on an arrest warrant in connection to that house fire, according to WHPD.

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted with Trost’s extradition back to Ohio this week.

Trost was arraigned at the Willoughby Municipal Court on Oct. 19 for aggravated arson with a bond set for $500,000.

The State Fire Marshal and Willoughby Hills Police Department investigators are handling this case.

Samuel Trost (Willoughby Hills Police)

