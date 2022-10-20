2 Strong 4 Bullies
Zoo expecting to add baby sloth next summer

The Cincinnati Zoo says its sloth named Lightning is expecting a baby.
The Cincinnati Zoo says its sloth named Lightning is expecting a baby.
By WXIX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Cincinnati Zoo says its two-toed sloth named Lightning is expecting a baby.

WXIX reports the zoo announced on Thursday that Lightning has been pregnant since September after spending time with longtime resident Moe, another sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo.

“We waited several months before putting the sloth pair back together after Lightning delivered a stillborn baby last October,” Cincinnati Zoo’s zoological manager Julie Grove said. “They showed immediate interest in each other and did what we were hoping they would do!”

Earlier this week, an ultrasound confirmed that there had been significant growth and fetal movement, according to scientists with the zoo’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife.

“Lightning is in good health, and we remain optimistic that she will deliver a healthy baby,” Grove said. “To ensure she gets plenty of rest and care, we will keep her behind the scenes until she gives birth. Visitors will see Lightning and baby next July if all goes well. Moe is in the Discovery Forest, and visitors can visit him during regular Zoo hours.”

The zoo says once the baby is born, it will latch onto Lightning and stay attached to her for 10-12 months.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

