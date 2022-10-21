1 dead, several hospitalized in CO poisoning incident in Akron

Timber Top Apartments in Akron (WOIO)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 66-year-old Eve Burgess died Thursday night during a carbon monoxide poisoning incident at the Timber Top Apartment Complex in Akron.

Several others were sent to the hospital for treatment.

That highlights the need to repeat the often advice, make sure you have both a working smoke detector and CO detector too.

Captain Sierjie Lash of the Akron Fire Department had this advice for homeowners and those living in apartments as well.

“There are a number of appliances in your home that could release CO. Your heating appliances, your hot water tank, your furnace. If you have an attached car garage if you warm up your car.”

CO detectors can be purchased for as little as $20.

They save lives too.

