10 hospitalized, 1 dead after high levels of CO found in Akron apartment

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A quick-thinking firefighter saved the lives of many living in Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes on Rocky Brook Drive Thursday night.

Akron fire was called to the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday, for a man feeling unwell.

When they arrived, they said the man was only concerned about his birds.

The firefighter checked on the birds, finding four of them dead on the bottom of the cage.

According to Akron fire, the responding officer realized something wasn’t right.

He asked the parents of the man if they were feeling okay, who responded saying they felt off as well.

After calling for backup, Akron fire discovered the Carbon Monoxide levels were high.

The apartments were evacuated, with AFD reporting 10 people being hospitalized.

Akron fire reported breaking down one apartment door, finding two adults unconscious inside, as well as two babies.

The Summit County Medical Examiner later reported that a woman, 66, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for today to determine the cause of death.

