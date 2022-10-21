5 Cleveland Guardians players named Finalists for 2022 American League Gold Glove Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five Cleveland Guardians were named Finalists for the MLB 2022 AL Gold Glove Award on Tuesday, according to an announcement from the MLB.

The Gold Glove Award is given to one player in each position with the best fielding percentage for both the American and National Leagues.

2B Andrés Giménez will represent the Guardians with a 98.4 fielding percentage. He will be facing Detroit Tigers 2B Jonathan Schoop and Texas Rangers 2B Marcus Semien for the award.

CF Myles Straw will represent the Guardians with a 99.9 fielding percentage. He will be facing Baltimore Orioles CF Cedric Mullins and Kansas City Royals CF Michael A. Taylor for the award.

LF Steven Kwan will represent the Guardians with a 99.1 fielding percentage. He will be facing Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees LF Andrew Benintendi, and Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies LF Brandon Marsh for the award.

3B José Ramírez will represent the Guardians with a 97.0 fielding percentage. He will be facing Baltimore Orioles 3B Ramón Urías and Toronto Blue Jays 3B Matt Chapman for the award.

Pitcher Shane Beiber will be representing the Guardians with a 96.9 fielding percentage. He will be facing Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher José Berríos and New York Yankees Pitcher Jameson Taillon for the award.

The Guardians were eliminated from the postseason after a five-game series against the New York Yankees. The Guardians took the Yankees to Game 5, but lost on Oct. 18 with a final score of 5-1.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.