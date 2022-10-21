$500,000 bond for inmate accused of attacking guard at Massillon juvenile correctional center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old inmate accused of assaulting a guard at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon was in court on Friday morning.

The Massillon Municipal Court judge set bond at $500,000 during the arraignment for Demetrice Taylor.

According to court records, Taylor is accused of attacking correctional facility guard David Upshaw using a cell phone on Tuesday.

Upshaw was taken to a Massillon-area hospital for treatment to injuries to his face and body.

As of Thursday afternoon, Upshaw remained hospitalized.

Taylor’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 28.

