$500,000 bond for inmate accused of attacking guard at Massillon juvenile correctional center

Demetrice Taylor
Demetrice Taylor((Source: Stark County Sheriff))
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old inmate accused of assaulting a guard at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon was in court on Friday morning.

The Massillon Municipal Court judge set bond at $500,000 during the arraignment for Demetrice Taylor.

According to court records, Taylor is accused of attacking correctional facility guard David Upshaw using a cell phone on Tuesday.

Upshaw was taken to a Massillon-area hospital for treatment to injuries to his face and body.

As of Thursday afternoon, Upshaw remained hospitalized.

Taylor’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 28.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

