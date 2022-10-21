2 Strong 4 Bullies
93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers

By Harry Boomer
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer.

It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.

This Mayfield Village woman said she called a number given to her and was told she would be arrested and lose access to her computer if she did not pay $200,000.

She went to her bank to wire the money.

Unknowingly to the scammers, Key Bank flagged the transaction and was able to get the money back.

