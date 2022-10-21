2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Are Ohio schools requiring the COVID-19 vaccine?

Although other vaccines are required, they are determined by Ohio law.
Although other vaccines are required, they are determined by Ohio law.(WIFR)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, released a statement Friday regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine to be added to the formulary or schedule of vaccines for children does not mandate this vaccine for school children.”

Although other vaccines are required, they are determined by Ohio law.

“The State of Ohio does not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school attendance. The ACIP vote does not change Ohio law. The state’s list of required vaccines can only be changed through legislation.”

Overall, though the CDC’s Advisory Committee may recommend the vaccine to be added to the required list, there are many more steps that must be taken before this can happen.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Rising number of RSV cases being seen in Ohio.
RSV cases continue to rise in Ohio, causing major concern from healthcare workers
Lead paint from walls or windowsills is often blamed for lead poisoning, but harmful levels of...
City of Cleveland offers help during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
Ohio officials hold briefing as health experts prepare for COVID-19 ‘Scrabble’ variants
Companies want your plasma, and they’re willing to pay big bucks to get it*
Elyria plasma center offers flu vaccine voucher with donation