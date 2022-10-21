Are Ohio schools requiring the COVID-19 vaccine?

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, released a statement Friday regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine to be added to the formulary or schedule of vaccines for children does not mandate this vaccine for school children.”

Although other vaccines are required, they are determined by Ohio law.

“The State of Ohio does not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school attendance. The ACIP vote does not change Ohio law. The state’s list of required vaccines can only be changed through legislation.”

Overall, though the CDC’s Advisory Committee may recommend the vaccine to be added to the required list, there are many more steps that must be taken before this can happen.

