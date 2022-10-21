Avon junior on track to receive 3 college degrees before high school graduation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Avon High School started college courses when he was 12 years old.

Now, Mason Moreck is on track to earn three college degrees by the time he graduates from high school.

Moreck is expected to complete the requirements to obtain two associate degrees by the end of the high school academic year through the College Credit Plus program.

At this pace, it’s anticipated that Moreck will also receive a bachelor of applied science degree in microelectronic manufacturing by his high school graduation in May 2014.

“It’s an investment that I couldn’t pass up,” Rich Moreck, the high school junior’s father, said. “I think I’m most proud of the maturity that he’s shown and how he’s grown over the course of four years.”

Since 2013, more than 11,330 Lorain County high school graduates have earned credits through the college’s early start initiative.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.