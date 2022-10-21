Bay Middle School assistant principal does Browns ‘victory Monday’ announcements

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - On a Cleveland Browns victory Monday, you’ll find Tom Grodek announcing the win loud and clear over the speakers at Bay Middle School.

Grodek is the assistant principal, and his love for the browns is in his blood.

“My dad made sure it was printed on my DNA when I was born. He’s had season tickets since the time he was 12 in 1964 until 1988.”

You could always find Grodek’s father watching the Browns play with friends.

Like father like son.

“My dad’s best friend had season tickets to the Browns game, and so he would take me. And that was really my first experience and that’s when it went from watching on the weekends with my dad to becoming a bigger thing for me,” said Grodek.

Little did he know, time with his father would be cut short.

In 2018, Grodek’s father passed away from a rare disease.

Grodek has carried on his dad’s legacy by having Browns season tickets for the last 10 years.

“It’s not really about the football. It’s more about getting our friends together every Sunday, eating great food every week, passing it on to my daughter in her Myles Garrett jersey and headband. And hearing her bark all the time, and give me a dog check and a, ‘heat we go Brownies.’”

When the Brownies are playing, Grodek’s house is the place to be.

His 9-year-old daughter, Elise, agrees.

“I like having food, watching the Browns, hearing people yell, high-fiving. Having the Browns win.”

The type of Browns fan who can get an entire school of middle schoolers to show up on victory Monday in their Browns game day gear.

“I have parents and friends barking at me, “Woof woof”, because I live in the community too. So they are honking after me on a nice Victory Monday.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.