Canal Fulton fire crews use drone to help find missing person (photo)

By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canal Fulton Fire Department said crews used a drone Thursday night to help locate a missing person.

An image captured by the drone shows four people searching for the individual missing from Lawrence Township.

Canal Fulton fire crews use drone to help find missing person
Canal Fulton fire crews use drone to help find missing person(Source: Canal Fulton Fire Department)

Canal Fulton fire officials said Thursday’s rescue marks the third time in as many months that the department has used a drone to assist in finding a missing person.

