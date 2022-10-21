2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Canton man arrested in connection to death of 4-month-old

Javion Milan
Javion Milan(Source: NOVFTF)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday evening, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force reported arresting Javion Milan, 24, who was wanted for murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

Milan was the father of a 4-month-old child found unresponsive when police responded to a home in the 2900 block of Rem Circle on Aug. 31, 2021.

The baby was taken to Mercy Medical Center, and Canton police thoroughly investigated the crime, leading to the warrant issued for Milan.

Milan was arrested outside of his workplace after being indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 13, according to a release from NOVFTF.

“Members of the Canton Police Department, County Prosecutors Office and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office worked diligently over the past year to bring charges against this suspect,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “Crimes against children are always especially heinous and members of our task force will work to ensure that people who commit such crimes are removed from society.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Lead paint from walls or windowsills is often blamed for lead poisoning, but harmful levels of...
City of Cleveland offers help during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
Mason Moreck
Avon junior on track to receive 3 college degrees before high school graduation
Demetrice Taylor
$500,000 bond for inmate accused of attacking guard at Massillon juvenile correctional center
19 News
93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers