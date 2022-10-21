Canton man arrested in connection to death of 4-month-old

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday evening, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force reported arresting Javion Milan, 24, who was wanted for murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

Milan was the father of a 4-month-old child found unresponsive when police responded to a home in the 2900 block of Rem Circle on Aug. 31, 2021.

The baby was taken to Mercy Medical Center, and Canton police thoroughly investigated the crime, leading to the warrant issued for Milan.

Milan was arrested outside of his workplace after being indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 13, according to a release from NOVFTF.

“Members of the Canton Police Department, County Prosecutors Office and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office worked diligently over the past year to bring charges against this suspect,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “Crimes against children are always especially heinous and members of our task force will work to ensure that people who commit such crimes are removed from society.”

