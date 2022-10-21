City of Cleveland offers help during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland will be hosting various awareness events over the next week for Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, as officials look to keep people safe.

According to the city, 25% of children tested in Cleveland under 6 years old have been exposed to lead.

Of the 25%, all of them were exposed prior to kindergarten.

This alarming statistic shows the need for more to be done to decrease the number of children poisoned by lead.

The Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition is leading the event calendar for the week, with a full list available below:

Monday, October 24 – “Light Up the City Green”

Cleveland City Hall and Terminal Tower are set to turn their lights green in honor of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. They invite businesses and organizations across downtown Cleveland to do the same.

Monday, October 24 - Department of Building and Housing Condition and Need Survey Kick-Off

Under the leadership of Director Sally Martin, the Department of Building and Housing will kick off a comprehensive, first-of-its-kind housing survey to assess the condition and need across the city. These surveys will take place throughout the week.

Thursday, October 27, 8 a.m. – Lead Screening and Testing Commission

Under the leadership of Cleveland Department of Public Health Director Dr. David Margolius, the City’s Lead Screening and Testing Commission is holding a virtual meeting to discuss increasing childhood screening and testing rates. Watch here.

Thursday, October 27 – Life Without Lead Summit

The Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition will join representatives from across the country at the virtual Life Without Lead Summit hosted by Lead Safe Allegheny. The Coalition will be presenting on a panel entitled “Funding for a Lead-Free Future” and sharing some of our successes with the Lead Safe Home Fund. Registration is free Webinar Registration - Zoom

Friday, October 28, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 3 - 6 p.m. – Sign making parties at Cleveland City Hall and the Lead Safe Resource Center

Cleveland City Hall and the Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition will be hosting two sign making parties. Come make a sign in preparation for Saturday’s Lead Poisoning Prevention Walk and Rally. Cleveland City Hall will host a session from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. during Food Truck Fridays at Willard Park and in the Rotunda. The Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition will host a second sign party from 3 - 6 p.m. at the Lead Safe Resource Center, located at 4600 Euclid Ave.

Saturday, October 29, 10:30 a.m. - Lead Poisoning Prevention Walk and Rally

Join Mayor Bibb and the Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition for a walk across the Hope Memorial Bridge. All community members are welcome to participate in the symbolic walk to show solidarity as a city to create a #LeadSafeCLE. Walkers will meet at the Western Reserve Fire Museum at 10:30am to walk the bridge, ending at Market Square Plaza for a brief rally, refreshments, and a raffle.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.