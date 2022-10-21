Cleveland Cooks: Cordelia on East 4th shares brunch recipe for ‘Dutch Baby’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s lot of buzz out of East 4th Street over the new kid on the block, Cordelia, that moved in where Michael Symon’s famed Lola used to be.

Cordelia boasts a “modern-grandma” and “Midwest-nice” vibe with the menu to back it up

They’ve recently launched a brunch menu and Chef Vinnie Cimino shared the recipe for one of their showstoppers on the menu, “Grandma Cimino’s Dutch Baby” for this week’s Cleveland Cooks.

What a treat to work and cook again with Chef Vinnie Cimino of Cordelia. Everybody’s talking about how great the new... Posted by Jen Picciano on Thursday, October 20, 2022

Yield: Feeds a family of 6

3 Eggs

1 Egg yolk

65g A.P. flour

125g Whole Milk

15g Granulated sugar

3g vanilla paste or vanilla extract

15g ghee or clarified butter

Equipment needs: Cast iron or Carbon steel pan, Blender

In a blender combine eggs, flour, milk, sugar, and vanilla, blend until all ingredients are incorporated and smooth (leave out at room temperature for optimal results) Preheat oven to 425 degrees, and preheat cooking pan for 5-7 minutes Melt ghee in hot pan and swirl around to coat all sides Fluff batter once more, then pour into hot pan, be careful it will be hot, and it might splatter a touch Cook in 425-degree oven for 20-25 minutes, then lower oven temperature to 300 degrees and continue to cook for 3-5 minutes Recommend to garnish with castor sugar and served with syrup or jam of your choosing

