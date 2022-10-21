Cleveland Cooks: Cordelia on East 4th shares brunch recipe for ‘Dutch Baby’
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s lot of buzz out of East 4th Street over the new kid on the block, Cordelia, that moved in where Michael Symon’s famed Lola used to be.
Cordelia boasts a “modern-grandma” and “Midwest-nice” vibe with the menu to back it up
They’ve recently launched a brunch menu and Chef Vinnie Cimino shared the recipe for one of their showstoppers on the menu, “Grandma Cimino’s Dutch Baby” for this week’s Cleveland Cooks.
Yield: Feeds a family of 6
- 3 Eggs
- 1 Egg yolk
- 65g A.P. flour
- 125g Whole Milk
- 15g Granulated sugar
- 3g vanilla paste or vanilla extract
- 15g ghee or clarified butter
Equipment needs: Cast iron or Carbon steel pan, Blender
- In a blender combine eggs, flour, milk, sugar, and vanilla, blend until all ingredients are incorporated and smooth (leave out at room temperature for optimal results)
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees, and preheat cooking pan for 5-7 minutes
- Melt ghee in hot pan and swirl around to coat all sides
- Fluff batter once more, then pour into hot pan, be careful it will be hot, and it might splatter a touch
- Cook in 425-degree oven for 20-25 minutes, then lower oven temperature to 300 degrees and continue to cook for 3-5 minutes
- Recommend to garnish with castor sugar and served with syrup or jam of your choosing
