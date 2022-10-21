2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Cooks: Cordelia on East 4th shares brunch recipe for ‘Dutch Baby’

Dutch Baby off the brunch menu at Cordelia Cleveland.
By Jen Picciano
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s lot of buzz out of East 4th Street over the new kid on the block, Cordelia, that moved in where Michael Symon’s famed Lola used to be.

Cordelia boasts a “modern-grandma” and “Midwest-nice” vibe with the menu to back it up

They’ve recently launched a brunch menu and Chef Vinnie Cimino shared the recipe for one of their showstoppers on the menu, “Grandma Cimino’s Dutch Baby” for this week’s Cleveland Cooks.

Yield: Feeds a family of 6

  • 3 Eggs
  • 1 Egg yolk
  • 65g A.P. flour
  • 125g Whole Milk
  • 15g Granulated sugar
  • 3g vanilla paste or vanilla extract
  • 15g ghee or clarified butter

Equipment needs: Cast iron or Carbon steel pan, Blender

  1. In a blender combine eggs, flour, milk, sugar, and vanilla, blend until all ingredients are incorporated and smooth (leave out at room temperature for optimal results)
  2. Preheat oven to 425 degrees, and preheat cooking pan for 5-7 minutes
  3. Melt ghee in hot pan and swirl around to coat all sides
  4. Fluff batter once more, then pour into hot pan, be careful it will be hot, and it might splatter a touch
  5. Cook in 425-degree oven for 20-25 minutes, then lower oven temperature to 300 degrees and continue to cook for 3-5 minutes
  6. Recommend to garnish with castor sugar and served with syrup or jam of your choosing

'It's not a joke': Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
