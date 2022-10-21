2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Dry spell, much warmer weather this weekend in Northeast Ohio

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major weather pattern change will continue to take place across the country today, and that includes our weather, too.

Locally, temperatures will warm into the 60s this afternoon.

It will be quite breezy with winds from the south, sustained at 10 to 20 mph, gusting upwards of 30 to 35 mph.

Breezy conditions will linger through tonight and into the first half of the weekend.

Temperatures will also be mild tonight.

We’ll fall into the mid and upper 40s by dawn.

The warmer weather will be our big weather story through the weekend, and even into the beginning of next week.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the low 70s Saturday through next Tuesday.

Our next system will arrive Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and cooler temperatures to the area.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Dry spell, much warmer weather pattern for weekend in Northeast Ohio

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Dry spell, much warmer weather pattern for weekend in Northeast Ohio
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer days on the way through the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer days on the way through the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer days on the way through the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer days on the way through the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer days on the way through the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer days on the way through the weekend