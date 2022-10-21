Dry spell, much warmer weather this weekend in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major weather pattern change will continue to take place across the country today, and that includes our weather, too.

Locally, temperatures will warm into the 60s this afternoon.

It will be quite breezy with winds from the south, sustained at 10 to 20 mph, gusting upwards of 30 to 35 mph.

Breezy conditions will linger through tonight and into the first half of the weekend.

Temperatures will also be mild tonight.

We’ll fall into the mid and upper 40s by dawn.

The warmer weather will be our big weather story through the weekend, and even into the beginning of next week.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the low 70s Saturday through next Tuesday.

Our next system will arrive Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and cooler temperatures to the area.

