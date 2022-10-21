First Energy to donate nearly 1,000 trees to Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy is coordinating with Cleveland Metroparks to donate and plant nearly 1,000 trees at the Euclid Creek Reservation this month, according to a press release from First Energy.

Employees of FirstEnergy will plant a variety of potted hardwood trees during tree-planting events on October 21 and 27. These events support the ongoing efforts to plant native trees within the 345-acre Euclid Creek Reservation, which is a popular attraction for hiking, fishing, biking, and other recreational opportunities.

Since April 2021, FirstEnergy has donated and planted more than 30,000 trees throughout its six-state service territory, including nearly 5,000 throughout Cleveland Metroparks.

First Energy said the initiative is an integral part of the company’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, promote responsible use of natural resources, and further the advancement of sustainable practices.

Led by FirstEnergy’s northeast Ohio Green Team – a group of employees who volunteer their time and talents to support a wide variety of environmental initiatives – the Euclid Creek Reservation tree-planting event is one of the dozens of local projects employees have completed this year to help nearby parks, nature preserves, and communities across FirstEnergy’s entire footprint.

In addition to FirstEnergy’s donation of trees, more than a dozen employee volunteers will spend the day planting them around the reservation to be enjoyed by our community members in the future.

FirstEnergy’s 10 Green Teams are employee volunteers from Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and West Virginia. The groups plan to continue to partner with state park systems, watershed and recycling groups, garden clubs, schools, and other environmentally focused organizations in the future to support FirstEnergy’s commitment to building a brighter and more sustainable future. Watch to learn more about FirstEnergy’s Green Teams and for video footage.

