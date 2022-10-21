Guardians manager Terry Francona to return in 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians already have some good news for next season, as manager Terry Francona says he will return in 2023.

Francona just piloted the Guardians to a surprising division title and a first-round win over Tampa Bay in the Wild Card series. His team then fell to the Yankees in 5 games in the Division Series.

Francona, 63, has had health issues and missed half of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Next season will be his 11th in Cleveland.

Francona is certain to get some Manager of the Year votes when the award is announced Nov. 15, but team president Chris Antonetti said Friday that Francona “should be manager of the year every year.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.