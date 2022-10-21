2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Guardians manager Terry Francona to return in 2023

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians already have some good news for next season, as manager Terry Francona says he will return in 2023.

Francona just piloted the Guardians to a surprising division title and a first-round win over Tampa Bay in the Wild Card series. His team then fell to the Yankees in 5 games in the Division Series.

Francona, 63, has had health issues and missed half of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Next season will be his 11th in Cleveland.

Francona is certain to get some Manager of the Year votes when the award is announced Nov. 15, but team president Chris Antonetti said Friday that Francona “should be manager of the year every year.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Bay Middle School assistant principal does Browns ‘victory Monday’ announcements
Bay Middle School assistant principal does Browns ‘victory Monday’ announcements
The Cleveland Guardians celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 2 of an American...
5 Cleveland Guardians players named Finalists for 2022 American League Gold Glove Award
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and guard Darius Garland (10) sit on the bench...
Cleveland Cavaliers G Darius Garland to avoid surgery after eye injury, team says
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell plays against the Atlanta Hawks during the first...
Donovan Mitchell ties 40-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers record for most points in team debut